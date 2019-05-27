BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas 83, Los Angeles 70
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<