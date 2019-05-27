  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/27 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

___

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 83, Los Angeles 70

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.<