BC-TEN--French Open Results

TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Monday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

First Round

Johanna Konta (26), Britain, def. Antonia Lottner, Germany, 6-4, 6-4.

Lauren Davis, United States, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-4.