TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The U.S. weapons manufacturer Raytheon has been awarded another contract to service Taiwan’s arsenal of missiles, the U.S. Department of Defense announced last week (May 23).

The US$355 million contract involves upgrades and refurbishment of Raytheon’s AGM-88B High Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) and the missile array’s control system.

In addition to Taiwan, the nations of Qatar and Bahrain are also included in the contract. The work on the missiles is to take place in Tuscon, Arizona, and is expected to be completed by 2027, according to the U.S. Department of Defense release.

The upgrade will include “a GPS receiver and an improved inertial measurement unit (IMU),” which will increase probability of a strike on target, reports Military and Aerospace Electronics.

The HARM missiles, designed to target radar arrays, are powered by a solid-propellant rocket motor, can exceed Mach 2.0 speeds, and are armaments for Taiwan’s fleet of F-16 fighter aircraft.

In recent months, Raytheon has signed on to do quite a bit of business with Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense, including contracts for Sidewinder missile upgrades, Patriot missile systems development, and a naval radar refurbishment package.