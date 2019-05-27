In this photo taken Tuesday, May 21, 2019, photo, Zane Taylor and other students use virtual reality technology to learn about the D-Day invasion at N
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As the 75th anniversary of D-Day approaches, historians and educators worry that the World War II milestone is losing its resonance with today's students.
In North Carolina and many other U.S. states, D-Day isn't part of the required curriculum, though some teachers do use the anniversary to spend extra time on the June 6, 1944, battle.
It's not a stand-alone topic in France, which was liberated from German occupation. German schools concentrate on the Holocaust and Nazi dictatorship. Schools in Russia avoid D-Day because they believe the victories on the Eastern Front won the war.
In Cary, North Carolina, Kasey Turcol during one class taught her students at Crossroads FLEX High School about D-Day, including lesser-known aspects like tales of a Spanish spy.
Associated Press reporters John Leicester in Paris, David Rising in Berlin and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this story.
