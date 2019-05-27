There will be 18 weekly services added to Taiwan's bullet train system from July 1 to meet increasing travel demand from its passengers, the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp (THSRC) announced Monday.



The additional nine northbound and nine southbound train services will bring the total high speed rail services to 1,015 per week, the highest number since the system was inaugurated in 2007.



Passengers can start booking tickets on the new trains from midnight June 4 according to the new schedule, the company said.



Among the 18 new services, eight are added to weekdays, THSRC said, while the other services are distributed between Thursday afternoon and Sunday, the company said, citing recent statistics showing that more passengers start their weekend trips as early as Thursday.