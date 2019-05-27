TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Participation in the volunteer job to repair and maintain Jiaming Lake National Trail (嘉明湖國家步道)) situated 3,000 meters above sea level on the southern ridge of Taiwan’s Central Mountain Range has been in great demand every year, Central News Agency (CNA) reported on Sunday.

“The registration [for this year] is already full,” Taitung Forest District Office official Lin Mung-yi (林孟怡) said, adding that even though it’s hard work and volunteers have to pay NT$6,000 activity fee, registration for this activity is full every year.

Lin said 230 people registered for 18 vacancies this year.

As volunteers have to carry tools and personal equipment and work in an environment 2,800 to 3,000 meters above sea level, they must be physically fit, Lin said, according to the report. After careful screening, 18 people with ages ranging from 18 to 50 plus were selected for the job.

To avoid incidents of altitude sickness, the top qualifications including abundant activity experiences on mountains with altitudes above 3,000 meters as well as experiences in using materials found on-site to construct trails, which usually involve moving earth, rocks, fallen trees, and using tools to work, CNA reported.

It is also a plus if applicants have more understanding of the environment, ecology, history, and the needs of trail users.

Jiaming Lake National Trail is one of the most popular mountaineering routes in Taiwan, attracting roughly 200,000 visitors every year.

(All Taitung Forest District Office photos)