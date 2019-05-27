TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will ban the import and manufacture of powdered medical gloves starting Jan. 1 of 2021 citing safety concerns, said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday (May 26).

Violators will be subject to a prison sentence of no more than three years and a fine of NT$10 million. Manufacturers of non-powdered gloves will also incur a fine between NT$60,000 and NT$50 million should the products be found to contain powder exceeding permitted levels, according to Taiwan’s FDA.

Cornstarch, the primary material used for the powdered gloves, was found by the U.S. health authorities a decade ago to be associated with increased risks of allergic reaction for medical staff and may also cause inflammation and infection in patients, reported Central News Agency. The U.S. ban on the use of such gloves took effect in January, 2017.

Germany made the move to prohibit the use of powdered surgeon’s gloves in as early as 1998, while Japan and the Philippines followed suit with similar restrictions this year, noted FDA official Wu Cheng-ning (吳正寧).

According to statistics from Taiwan’s FDA, powdered gloves cost 40 percent less than non-powdered ones, which contributes to their popularity in the country’s hospitals. A staggering 10 million pairs of powdered surgeon’s gloves were used between 2014 and 2016, compared to 500,000 to 600,000 non-powdered ones during the same period.

When the new rule kicks in as of January 2021, permits to manufacture powdered gloves will be revoked. However, products currently available on the market or imported before Dec. 31 of 2020 will not be taken off shelves, CNA quoted Wu.