Honduras Second Vice President visits Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday (May 27), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed Honduras’ Second Vice President Olga Margarita Alvarado to visit Taiwan between May 27-31.

During her first-time visit to Taiwan, the Honduran vice president will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), and other government officials. MOFA added that Alvarado’s visit shows the Honduran government’s emphasis on its relations with Taiwan.

Alvarado will also exchange ideas with Taiwanese officials on the development of social welfare and education in each respective country over the next few days, said MOFA via a statement.

Taiwan has had broad collaboration with Honduras in such areas as health, agriculture, and education over the years, said MOFA. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1941.

In addition to visiting government organizations, the delegation from the Central American nation will also make tours to a number of non-profit organizations, schools, and museums as part of the trip to gain an understanding of the cultural, economic, and political aspects of Taiwan.