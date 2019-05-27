  1. Home
  2. Politics

Honduras Second Vice President visits Taiwan

The Central American nation's vice president is visiting Taiwan for the first time

By Teng Pei-ju, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/27 15:00
Taiwan's Ambassador to Honduras Ingrid Hsing (3rd-Left) meets with Honduran Second Vice President Olga Margarita Alvarado (2nd-Right) on May 24 (Scree

Taiwan's Ambassador to Honduras Ingrid Hsing (3rd-Left) meets with Honduran Second Vice President Olga Margarita Alvarado (2nd-Right) on May 24 (Scree

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday (May 27), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) welcomed Honduras’ Second Vice President Olga Margarita Alvarado to visit Taiwan between May 27-31.

During her first-time visit to Taiwan, the Honduran vice president will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁), and other government officials. MOFA added that Alvarado’s visit shows the Honduran government’s emphasis on its relations with Taiwan.

Alvarado will also exchange ideas with Taiwanese officials on the development of social welfare and education in each respective country over the next few days, said MOFA via a statement.

Taiwan has had broad collaboration with Honduras in such areas as health, agriculture, and education over the years, said MOFA. The two countries established diplomatic ties in 1941.

In addition to visiting government organizations, the delegation from the Central American nation will also make tours to a number of non-profit organizations, schools, and museums as part of the trip to gain an understanding of the cultural, economic, and political aspects of Taiwan.
Taiwan-Honduras ties
MOFA
Olga Margarita Alvarado Rodríguez

RELATED ARTICLES

Peruvian Congressman awarded Friendship Medal for supporting Taiwan
Peruvian Congressman awarded Friendship Medal for supporting Taiwan
2019/05/25 11:28
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
2019/05/21 15:43
Allies' proposal to grant Taiwan observer status dropped from WHA agenda
Allies' proposal to grant Taiwan observer status dropped from WHA agenda
2019/05/21 13:15
MOFA requests Vietnam investigate abuse of Taiwanese tour group
MOFA requests Vietnam investigate abuse of Taiwanese tour group
2019/05/18 17:17
Taiwan's Health Minister departs for WHA in Geneva despite Beijing's obstruction
Taiwan's Health Minister departs for WHA in Geneva despite Beijing's obstruction
2019/05/17 13:37