TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and current director of Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace, Douglas H. Paal, is in Taiwan, and met with Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Paal held a closed door meeting with Mayor Han on Monday (May 27), where the two discussed topics of US-Taiwan relations, cross-strait affairs, and economic issues.

Douglas Paal, who served as AIT director from 2002 to 2006, appeared quite unexpectedly at Kaohsiung City Hall Monday morning, reports Liberty Times. He was in audience while Han addressed questions from the Kaohsiung City Council, before the two met for a private meeting.

When asked by media if the two would discuss sensitive issues like the upcoming presidential election, Paal said he would try to avoid discussing topics that might be considered impolite.

In addition to his experience at AIT, Paal also served the U.S. State Department in Singapore and Beijing. He has also worked for an analyst and senior intelligence officer with the CIA, and served in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam.