TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has nominated Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎) and three others to the Council of Grand Justices.

In addition to Lu, President of the Kaohsiung High Administrative Court Yang Hui-jin (楊惠欽), Minister of Examination Tsai Tzung-jen (蔡宗珍), and National Taiwan University Law Professor Shieh Ming-yan (謝銘洋) were also named as nominees, announced Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) at a press conference on Monday (May 27).

The nominations will have to be confirmed by the legislature before the president makes an official announcement. A six-member selection committee, led by the vice president, was established in March in order to assist the president in selecting grand justice nominees.

Apart from professional qualifications and personal integrity, other aspects were also taken into consideration during the nomination process, according to the vice president.

For instance, gender is one aspect as the law stipulates that either male or female grand justices should constitute at least one-fourth of the 15-member council. Chen added two of the newly selected women nominees will make up for the two incumbent women grand justices whose terms are due to end in September.

The ability to handle the new era of the constitutional interpretation system is also a consideration as amendments to the Constitutional Interpretation Procedure Act passed their third reading last December and will come into effect in 2021, Chen said. The reforms will replace closed-door meetings at the constitutional court with open court hearings that have oral arguments and judgment documents.

The committee received a recommendation list of 32 judicial experts, including 25 men and seven women. They were submitted by government organizations, civil groups, and academic institutes during an open call period from March 13-28.

Four incumbent grand justices will have discharged their duties at the end of September, after completing an eight-year term. They include Chen Be-yue (陳碧玉), Huang Hsi-chun (黃璽君), Lo Chang-fa (羅昌發), and Tang Te-tsung (湯德宗).