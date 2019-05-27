  1. Home
Sunday's Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results

By the Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/27 10:38
Sunday
At Circuit de Monaco
Monte Carlo

1. Lewis Hamilton, Britain, Mercedes, 78 laps, 1:43.166, 25 points.

2. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Ferrari, 78, +2.602, 18.

3. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Mercedes, 78, +3.162, 15.

4. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing Honda, 78, +5.537, 12.

5. Pierrs Gasly, France, Red Bull Racing Honda, 78, +9.946 11.

6. Carlos Sainz, Spain, Renault, 78, +53.454, 8.

7. Daniil Kvyat, Russian, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 78, +54.574, 6.

8. Alexander Albon, Thailand, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, 78, +55.200, 4.

9. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, Renault, 78, +60.894, 2.

10. Romain Grosjean, France, Haas Ferrari, 78, +61.034 1.

11. Lando Norris, Britain, 78, +66.801.

12. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 77, +1.

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, 77, +1.

14. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 77, +1.

15. George Russel, Britain, 77, +1.

16. Lance Stroll, Canada, 77, +1.

17. Kimi Raikkonen, Finland, 77, +1.

18. Robert Kubica, Poland, 77, +1.

19. Antonio Giovinazzi, Italy, 76, +2.

20. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, 16, DNF.