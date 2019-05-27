  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's China Airlines grounds jet bound for Shanghai after bomb threat

China Airlines pulls jet from Taoyuan to Shanghai flight after receiving letter threatening to blow up plane

  1290
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/27 11:05
(Photo from www.twin.ne.jp)

(Photo from www.twin.ne.jp)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's China Airlines pulled its jet from a flight scheduled to fly from Taoyuan to Shanghai after it received a letter threatening to blow up the aircraft on Sunday (May 26), reported Liberty Times.

China Airlines said that CI-503 was originally scheduled to take off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 4:35 p.m. for a flight bound for Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Sunday. However, it received a letter saying that explosives had been placed on the aircraft and grounded the jet as a safety precaution.

The airline said that in order to ensure the safety of the passengers and the plane, it notified the Civil Aeronautics Administration and the Aviation Police Bureau, and initiated its aviation security plan.

China Airlines then dispatched another aircraft to service the flight to Shanghai. The flight then safely landed on schedule in Shanghai at 6:19 p.m. Sunday evening.

No evidence of explosive materials was found on the plane originally slated to service the flight. The case has been referred to prosecutors and police for further investigation.
bomb threat
China Airlines
Terrorist threat

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's China Airlines announces new fleet upgrades
Taiwan's China Airlines announces new fleet upgrades
2019/05/13 10:46
Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan spike over extended Golden Week break
Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan spike over extended Golden Week break
2019/04/30 15:44
Taiwan tourists second biggest spenders in Hawaii last year
Taiwan tourists second biggest spenders in Hawaii last year
2019/04/30 12:39
Truck hits Airbus from Taiwan’s China Airlines at Sydney airport
Truck hits Airbus from Taiwan’s China Airlines at Sydney airport
2019/04/03 19:46
Taiwan’s China Airlines to add flights to Palau
Taiwan’s China Airlines to add flights to Palau
2019/03/22 19:25