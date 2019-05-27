  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/27 09:59
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 1 0 1.000
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday's Games

Seattle 77, Phoenix 68

Connecticut 84, Washington 69

Minnesota 89, Chicago 71

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas 83, Los Angeles 70

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<