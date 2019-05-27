TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Central Executive Committee will meet on Wednesday (May 29) with the aim of resolving a dispute around the primary polling process.

However, if the party cannot reach consensus on a path forward for primary polling and nominee selection, then the issue may be forced to a direct vote by attendees of the party’s national congress, scheduled for late July or early August.

If the party remains deadlocked, and the selection of a presidential candidate is delayed to the DPP National Congress, or if the polling processes is altered to include mobile phones, then William Lai has stated that he is prepared to file a civil lawsuit against the DPP Central Executive Committee.

Citing the original polling method agreed upon by the Central Executive Committee back in March when candidates officially registered for the party primary, William Lai has declared that altering the primary process at the last minute, or taking the decision to a direct vote of party members at the congress,would violate the candidate’s legal rights.

DPP members in the pro-Tsai camp defend the direct vote as a final option, stating that a vote at the DPP national congress is a valid democratic mechanism for selecting the presidential nominee.

Meanwhile, DPP members in the pro-Lai camp see the direct vote as a means of circumventing the party’s nomination process, and disregarding the agreed upon use of polls.

Both sides are eager to reach a solution to the dispute, which is driving factionalism within the DPP. Many fear that delaying the selection of a nominee any longer will only increase divisiveness in the party.

Currently, the polling date for the DPP primary is set for June 10, however there is disagreement on whether the polling should be conducted through mobile phones, and to what degree they can be relied upon, reports Liberty Times.

Lai has argued against the use of smart phones, stating that such would represent a change in the agreed upon polling method, as practiced in previous years. Tsai’s camp has proposed a polling method using 50 percent landlines and 50 percent mobile phones.