By  Associated Press
2019/05/27 07:51
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337
Polanco Min 50 197 33 66 .335
Devers Bos 52 197 37 65 .330
Andrus Tex 40 165 26 54 .327
Reddick Hou 47 169 23 55 .325
Brantley Hou 52 203 29 65 .320
LeMahieu NYY 47 183 32 58 .317
Dozier KC 48 172 26 54 .314
Fletcher LAA 50 171 23 53 .310
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 9 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Pence, Texas, 35.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; 2 tied at 6-3.