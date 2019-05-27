Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 102 100 101—6 9 0 Cleveland 000 000 012—3 8 2

Stanek, Beeks (2), Drake (7), Kolarek (9), Alvarado (9) and Kratz; Bauer, Wittgren (7), Clippard (8), T.Olson (9) and Plawecki. W_Beeks 4-0. L_Bauer 4-4. Sv_Alvarado (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Meadows (10). Cleveland, Mercado (1).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 5 1 Minnesota 004 000 30x—7 6 0

Covey, Osich (7), Minaya (8) and Zavala; Odorizzi, Magill (6), May (7), Rogers (7), Duffey (8) and J.Castro. W_Odorizzi 7-2. L_Covey 0-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (16), Kepler (12).

___

Boston 001 110 001—4 7 0 Houston 100 000 000—1 4 2

E.Rodriguez, Workman (7), M.Barnes (8), Walden (9) and Vazquez; Verlander, James (8), Valdez (9) and Chirinos. W_E.Rodriguez 5-3. L_Verlander 8-2. Sv_Walden (1). HRs_Boston, Devers (7).

___

New York 010 003 003 0—7 11 1 Kansas City 030 130 000 1—8 14 1

(10 innings)

German, Cortes Jr. (6), Holder (10) and G.Sanchez; Duffy, Peralta (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9), McCarthy (10) and Maldonado. W_McCarthy 1-1. L_Holder 3-2. HRs_New York, Torres (13). Kansas City, Maldonado (2), Soler (12), O'Hearn (5), Dozier (11).

___

Seattle 000 000 100—1 6 1 Oakland 210 000 22x—7 7 0

Leake, Elias (7), McKay (8) and T.Murphy; Bre.Anderson, Petit (7), Buchter (8), Soria (9) and Phegley. W_Bre.Anderson 6-3. L_Leake 3-6. HRs_Seattle, Bruce (13). Oakland, Chapman (13), Phegley (6).

___

Texas 000 203 001—6 7 2 Los Angeles 100 000 60x—7 11 2

Jurado, Springs (7), Dowdy (7), Miller (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Heaney, Cole (6), L.Garcia (7), Pena (8), J.Anderson (9) and Lucroy. W_L.Garcia 1-1. L_Springs 2-1. Sv_J.Anderson (1). HRs_Texas, Choo (9), Pence (11). Los Angeles, Trout (12).

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 102 000 000—3 6 0 New York 000 400 00x—4 8 0

Turnbull, Stumpf (8), Reininger (8) and J.Hicks; Wheeler, Familia (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 4-3. L_Turnbull 2-4. Sv_Ed.Diaz (13). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (5). New York, Hechavarria (2).

___

San Diego 000 010 000— 1 10 0 Toronto 010 240 03x—10 17 0

Erlin, Wisler (3), Perdomo (5), Warren (8) and Allen; Stroman, Hudson (6), Biagini (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Stroman 3-6. L_Erlin 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Myers (10). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (3), Smoak 2 (11), Biggio (1).

___

Baltimore 010 000 330—7 11 3 Colorado 000 014 102—8 13 1

Hess, Phillips (6), Bleier (7), Armstrong (8), Kline (8), Fry (9), Givens (9) and Wynns; Marquez, Dunn (7), Shaw (7), Oberg (8) and Wolters. W_Oberg 3-0. L_Fry 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (15).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Miami 000 000 024—6 11 1 Washington 014 004 00x—9 15 0

C.Smith, Chen (4), Kinley (7) and Alfaro; Fedde, Rainey (6), Guerra (7), Bourque (9), Suero (9) and Gomes. W_Fedde 1-0. L_C.Smith 3-2. HRs_Miami, Walker (4). Washington, Kendrick (8).

___

Philadelphia 000 001 000—1 1 0 Milwaukee 001 240 02x—9 12 0

Eflin, Alvarez (4), Velasquez (5), E.Garcia (5), Hammer (6), De Los Santos (7) and Knapp; Woodruff, Albers (9) and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Woodruff 7-1. L_Eflin 5-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (1). Milwaukee, Perez (5), Yelich (21), Grandal (10), Gamel 2 (4).

___

Los Angeles 010 036 100—11 12 0 Pittsburgh 020 013 001— 7 12 1

Maeda, Ferguson (6), P.Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), Stripling (9) and A.Barnes, Ru.Martin; Archer, DuRapau (6), Neverauskas (6), Holmes (7), Crick (9) and El.Diaz. W_Maeda 6-2. L_Archer 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (15), Seager (5). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (5), Frazier (3).

___

Cincinnati 201 004 012—10 17 1 Chicago 000 001 010— 2 8 2

Roark, Lorenzen (6), Hughes (7), Stephenson (9) and Casali; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (6), Collins (7), Caratini (9) and Contreras. W_Roark 4-3. L_Quintana 4-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Casali (1). Chicago, Baez (13), Contreras (12).

___

Arizona 230 100 000—6 10 0 San Francisco 100 000 100—2 10 2

Weaver, McFarland (6), Hirano (7), Lopez (8), Andriese (9), Holland (9) and Kelly; S.Anderson, Moronta (6), Coonrod (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_Weaver 4-3. L_S.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Holland (9). HRs_Arizona, Marte (12).