Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|102
|100
|101—6
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|012—3
|8
|2
Stanek, Beeks (2), Drake (7), Kolarek (9), Alvarado (9) and Kratz; Bauer, Wittgren (7), Clippard (8), T.Olson (9) and Plawecki. W_Beeks 4-0. L_Bauer 4-4. Sv_Alvarado (6). HRs_Tampa Bay, Meadows (10). Cleveland, Mercado (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Minnesota
|004
|000
|30x—7
|6
|0
Covey, Osich (7), Minaya (8) and Zavala; Odorizzi, Magill (6), May (7), Rogers (7), Duffey (8) and J.Castro. W_Odorizzi 7-2. L_Covey 0-4. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (16), Kepler (12).
___
|Boston
|001
|110
|001—4
|7
|0
|Houston
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
E.Rodriguez, Workman (7), M.Barnes (8), Walden (9) and Vazquez; Verlander, James (8), Valdez (9) and Chirinos. W_E.Rodriguez 5-3. L_Verlander 8-2. Sv_Walden (1). HRs_Boston, Devers (7).
___
|New York
|010
|003
|003
|0—7
|11
|1
|Kansas City
|030
|130
|000
|1—8
|14
|1
German, Cortes Jr. (6), Holder (10) and G.Sanchez; Duffy, Peralta (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9), McCarthy (10) and Maldonado. W_McCarthy 1-1. L_Holder 3-2. HRs_New York, Torres (13). Kansas City, Maldonado (2), Soler (12), O'Hearn (5), Dozier (11).
___
|Seattle
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|1
|Oakland
|210
|000
|22x—7
|7
|0
Leake, Elias (7), McKay (8) and T.Murphy; Bre.Anderson, Petit (7), Buchter (8), Soria (9) and Phegley. W_Bre.Anderson 6-3. L_Leake 3-6. HRs_Seattle, Bruce (13). Oakland, Chapman (13), Phegley (6).
___
|Texas
|000
|203
|001—6
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|60x—7
|11
|2
Jurado, Springs (7), Dowdy (7), Miller (8) and Kiner-Falefa; Heaney, Cole (6), L.Garcia (7), Pena (8), J.Anderson (9) and Lucroy. W_L.Garcia 1-1. L_Springs 2-1. Sv_J.Anderson (1). HRs_Texas, Choo (9), Pence (11). Los Angeles, Trout (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|102
|000
|000—3
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|400
|00x—4
|8
|0
Turnbull, Stumpf (8), Reininger (8) and J.Hicks; Wheeler, Familia (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Wheeler 4-3. L_Turnbull 2-4. Sv_Ed.Diaz (13). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (5). New York, Hechavarria (2).
___
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|10
|0
|Toronto
|010
|240
|03x—10
|17
|0
Erlin, Wisler (3), Perdomo (5), Warren (8) and Allen; Stroman, Hudson (6), Biagini (7), Giles (9) and Jansen. W_Stroman 3-6. L_Erlin 0-1. HRs_San Diego, Myers (10). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (3), Smoak 2 (11), Biggio (1).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|330—7
|11
|3
|Colorado
|000
|014
|102—8
|13
|1
Hess, Phillips (6), Bleier (7), Armstrong (8), Kline (8), Fry (9), Givens (9) and Wynns; Marquez, Dunn (7), Shaw (7), Oberg (8) and Wolters. W_Oberg 3-0. L_Fry 0-2. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (15).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|024—6
|11
|1
|Washington
|014
|004
|00x—9
|15
|0
C.Smith, Chen (4), Kinley (7) and Alfaro; Fedde, Rainey (6), Guerra (7), Bourque (9), Suero (9) and Gomes. W_Fedde 1-0. L_C.Smith 3-2. HRs_Miami, Walker (4). Washington, Kendrick (8).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|001
|000—1
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|001
|240
|02x—9
|12
|0
Eflin, Alvarez (4), Velasquez (5), E.Garcia (5), Hammer (6), De Los Santos (7) and Knapp; Woodruff, Albers (9) and Grandal, Nottingham. W_Woodruff 7-1. L_Eflin 5-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Knapp (1). Milwaukee, Perez (5), Yelich (21), Grandal (10), Gamel 2 (4).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|036
|100—11
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|020
|013
|001—
|7
|12
|1
Maeda, Ferguson (6), P.Baez (7), Y.Garcia (8), Stripling (9) and A.Barnes, Ru.Martin; Archer, DuRapau (6), Neverauskas (6), Holmes (7), Crick (9) and El.Diaz. W_Maeda 6-2. L_Archer 1-5. HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (15), Seager (5). Pittsburgh, Reynolds (5), Frazier (3).
___
|Cincinnati
|201
|004
|012—10
|17
|1
|Chicago
|000
|001
|010—
|2
|8
|2
Roark, Lorenzen (6), Hughes (7), Stephenson (9) and Casali; Quintana, Edwards Jr. (6), Collins (7), Caratini (9) and Contreras. W_Roark 4-3. L_Quintana 4-4. HRs_Cincinnati, Casali (1). Chicago, Baez (13), Contreras (12).
___
|Arizona
|230
|100
|000—6
|10
|0
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100—2
|10
|2
Weaver, McFarland (6), Hirano (7), Lopez (8), Andriese (9), Holland (9) and Kelly; S.Anderson, Moronta (6), Coonrod (8), W.Smith (9) and Posey. W_Weaver 4-3. L_S.Anderson 0-1. Sv_Holland (9). HRs_Arizona, Marte (12).