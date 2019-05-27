DENVER (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, pitcher German Marquez tripled and drove in three runs, and the Colorado Rockies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally past the Baltimore Orioles 8-7 on Sunday.

Ian Desmond drew a bases-loaded walk from Mychal Givens to tie it, and Tony Wolters hit a sacrifice fly to score pinch-running pitcher Jeff Hoffman with the winning run.

Wolters finished with three hits for the Rockies, who took two of three in the interleague series — a rare Baltimore visit to Coors Field. The major league-worst Orioles (16-37) haven't won a series since late April against the White Sox.

Trey Mancini gave Baltimore a 7-6 lead with a two-run triple in the eighth off winner Scott Oberg (3-0).

Paul Fry (0-2) walked the only batter he faced and took the loss.

Baltimore scored three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to rally from a 5-1 deficit.

Arenado's two-run shot gave Colorado a 3-1 lead in the sixth and set the table for Marquez's two-run triple. With two outs, Desmond and Wolters singled and Marquez hit a ball off the wall in right-center against a pulled-in outfield. He trotted into third without a throw for the first triple of his career.

Marquez also was credited with an RBI on a sacrifice bunt in the fifth.

Baltimore strung together five hits in the seventh to get to 5-4. Mancini's error in right field in the bottom of the inning made it 6-4.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 1B-OF Chris Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with left hip inflammation, retroactive to Saturday. The team recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Triple-A Norfolk.

Rockies: OF Charlie Blackmon did some on-field activities but was out of the lineup for the third straight game with a calf strain. Blackmon was removed from Thursday's loss at Pittsburgh after fouling a ball off his calf.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Gabriel Ynoa (0-1, 5.60 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start of the season Monday afternoon when Baltimore returns home for a three-game series against Detroit.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 4.62) gets the start to begin a four-game series against Arizona on Monday.

___

More AP baseball coverage: www.apnews.com/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports