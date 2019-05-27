MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials say at least eight bodies have been found inside an SUV in the capital of the western state of Guerrero.

The Guerrero state attorney general's office says police responded to a call Sunday to report the bodies in the city of Chilpancingo, which is the state capital.

Guerrero is home to the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco and has been torn by violence related to drugs and extortion. The stateo has a homicide rate of 64.2 per 100,000 residents, more than two times that of Chicago.