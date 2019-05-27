|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Tampa Bay
|31
|19
|.620
|2
|Boston
|28
|25
|.528
|6½
|Toronto
|21
|32
|.396
|13½
|Baltimore
|16
|36
|.308
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|26
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|23
|29
|.442
|13
|Detroit
|19
|31
|.380
|16
|Kansas City
|18
|34
|.346
|18
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Oakland
|27
|25
|.519
|7
|Texas
|25
|24
|.510
|7½
|Los Angeles
|23
|28
|.451
|10½
|Seattle
|23
|31
|.426
|12
___
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 3, 1st game
San Diego 19, Toronto 4
Oakland 6, Seattle 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 5, 2nd game
Baltimore 9, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
|Sunday's Games
Toronto 10, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 3
Boston 4, Houston 1
Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit (Norris 2-2) at Baltimore (Ynoa 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0) at Houston (Cole 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Rodriguez 1-4) at Boston (Porcello 3-4), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Pena 2-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 6-3) at Seattle (Milone 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.