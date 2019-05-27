  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/05/27 05:40
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337
Polanco Min 50 197 33 66 .335
Andrus Tex 39 160 25 53 .331
Devers Bos 52 197 37 65 .330
Reddick Hou 47 169 23 55 .325
LeMahieu NYY 46 178 31 57 .320
Brantley Hou 52 203 29 65 .320
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
Mancini Bal 49 194 34 59 .304
MCabrera Det 50 179 14 54 .302
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Rosario, Minnesota, 16; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Rosario, Minnesota, 45; Springer, Houston, 43; Abreu, Chicago, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Correa, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3.