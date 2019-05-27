Finland's Marko Anttila (12) celebrates with Veli-Matti Savinainen (19) and Jere Sallinen (76) after Anttila scored his second goal of the game agains
Finland's Marko Anttila (12) celebrates after scoring a goal past Canada goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the Ice Hockey World Championships gold me
Finland's Marko Anttila, center, celebrates with Oliwer Kaski (7), Kaapo Kakko (24), Niko Ojamaki (20), and Sakari Manninen (65) after Anttila scored
Canada's Shea Theodore (27) celebrates after scoring a goal against Finland during the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match at the Ondrej N
Finland players celebrate after beating Canada 3-1 in the Ice Hockey World Championships gold medal match at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in Bratislava, Sl
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Finland has won the gold medal at the hockey world championship by beating Canada 3-1 Sunday in the final.
Marko Anttila's second goal of the game broke a 1-all tie early in the third period as the Finns defeated Canada for a second time at the tournament. Harri Pesonen added an insurance goal with five minutes to play.
Shea Theodore scored for Canada in the first period.