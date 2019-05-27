Simon Pagenaud, of France, crosses the start/finish line on the start of the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday
Actors Matt Damon, right, and Christian Bale wave green flags to start Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May
Josef Newgarden leads Ed Jones, of United Arab Emirates, through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Sp
Alexander Rossi leads Conor Daly through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26,
The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, hits the wall in the third turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor S
Sebastien Bourdais, of France, hits the wall in the third turn after making contact with Graham Rahal, right, during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto
Felix Rosenqvist, of Sweden, left, and Zach Veach collide in the third turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedw
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simon Pagenaud has won his first Indy 500, making an audacious pass of Alexander Rossi before taking the white flag and holding of the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.
Pagenaud's victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.
It also gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.
Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.