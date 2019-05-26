BRISTOL, England (AP) — Two Cricket World Cup warmup matches were washed out Sunday with just days to go before the tournament starts in host country England.

South Africa impressed in the brief — and interrupted — time they had at the crease, reaching 95-0 in 12.4 overs against West Indies at the County Ground in Bristol.

Hashim Amla hit an undefeated 46-ball 51 — with one six and eight fours — and opening partner Quinton de Kock was 37 not out after West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

Not a ball was bowled in Cardiff for the Pakistan-Bangladesh match due to rain.

South Africa plays England in the opening match on Thursday.

