BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand was not on the ice for the Boston Bruins' last full practice before the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues.

Marchand injured his left hand in the team's intrasquad scrimmage Thursday but practiced Saturday. Karson Kuhlman skated in Marchand's place on the Bruins' top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak on Sunday, which could indicate good news about the feisty winger being available for Game 1 Monday night.

Marchand is Boston's leading scorer in the playoffs with 18 points on seven goals and 11 assists. He had 100 points on 36 goals and 64 assists during the regular season.

Defenseman Kevan Miller remains out with a lower-body injury.

