BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Saturday's Games
Seattle 77, Phoenix 68
Connecticut 84, Washington 69
Minnesota 89, Chicago 71
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<