BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/26 22:01
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

___

Saturday's Games

Seattle 77, Phoenix 68

Connecticut 84, Washington 69

Minnesota 89, Chicago 71

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 7 p.m.<