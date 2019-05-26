BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|38
|26
|9
|3
|90
|36
|87
|Atletico
|38
|22
|10
|6
|55
|29
|76
|Madrid
|38
|21
|5
|12
|63
|46
|68
|Valencia
|38
|15
|16
|7
|51
|35
|61
|Getafe
|38
|15
|14
|9
|48
|35
|59
|Sevilla
|38
|17
|8
|13
|62
|47
|59
|Espanyol
|38
|14
|11
|13
|48
|50
|53
|Athletic Bilbao
|38
|13
|14
|11
|41
|45
|53
|Sociedad
|38
|13
|11
|14
|45
|46
|50
|Betis
|38
|14
|8
|16
|44
|52
|50
|Alaves
|38
|13
|11
|14
|39
|50
|50
|Eibar
|38
|11
|14
|13
|46
|50
|47
|Leganes
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|43
|45
|Villarreal
|38
|10
|14
|14
|49
|52
|44
|Levante
|38
|11
|11
|16
|59
|66
|44
|Valladolid
|38
|10
|11
|17
|32
|51
|41
|Celta Vigo
|38
|10
|11
|17
|53
|62
|41
|Girona
|38
|9
|10
|19
|37
|53
|37
|Huesca
|38
|7
|12
|19
|43
|65
|33
|Rayo Vallecano
|38
|8
|8
|22
|41
|70
|32
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Osasuna
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|33
|81
|Granada
|39
|21
|11
|7
|48
|25
|74
|Albacete
|40
|19
|14
|7
|53
|33
|71
|Malaga
|40
|19
|11
|10
|46
|30
|68
|Mallorca
|39
|19
|10
|10
|52
|35
|67
|Cadiz
|39
|16
|15
|8
|52
|33
|63
|Deportivo
|39
|15
|16
|8
|47
|32
|61
|Oviedo
|39
|16
|12
|11
|43
|42
|60
|Almeria
|40
|14
|14
|12
|48
|39
|56
|Gijon
|40
|14
|13
|13
|41
|38
|55
|Elche
|39
|13
|14
|12
|46
|46
|53
|Alcorcon
|40
|14
|10
|16
|35
|39
|52
|Las Palmas
|40
|12
|16
|12
|47
|49
|52
|Zaragoza
|40
|13
|11
|16
|49
|50
|50
|Extremadura
|39
|13
|9
|17
|42
|47
|48
|Numancia
|39
|10
|14
|15
|42
|49
|44
|Lugo
|39
|10
|14
|15
|42
|50
|44
|Tenerife
|39
|9
|16
|14
|37
|49
|43
|Rayo Majadahonda
|40
|11
|9
|20
|42
|57
|42
|Cordoba
|40
|7
|13
|20
|46
|74
|34
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|39
|8
|7
|24
|25
|59
|31
|Reus
|39
|5
|6
|28
|16
|45
|0
|Friday, May 24
Malaga 3, Zaragoza 1
|Saturday, May 25
Rayo Majadahonda 0, Cordoba 0
Gijon 0, Albacete 2
Osasuna 2, Las Palmas 0
|Sunday, May 26
Almeria 0, Alcorcon 0
Numancia vs. Reus 1400 GMT
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Elche 1400 GMT
Tenerife vs. Oviedo 1600 GMT
Granada vs. Cadiz 1700 GMT
Extremadura vs. Lugo 1800 GMT
|Monday, May 27
Deportivo vs. Mallorca 1900 GMT