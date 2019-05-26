Taiwan's recurve women's team won their first gold medal at the Archery World Cup in Turkey on Sunday, defeating Mexico 5-1, in the third stage of the international circuit.

In the championship round Sunday morning, Tan Ya-ting (譚雅婷), Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) and Peng Chia-mao (彭家楙) faced off against Alejandra Valencia, Aida Roman and Mariana Avitia of Mexico.

The Taiwanese women scored 9, 8 and 7 with their first shots, which put them on the brink of losing, but they recovered to shoot three 10's in the next round and earn 2 points in the first set.

In the second set, both teams got 1 point and were tied at a score of 56, which gave Taiwan a 3-1 advantage going into the third set, and the team went on to win 5-1.

The tournament is considered the last warm-up for the Taiwan team going into the World Championships in the Netherlands in June, which is a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Taiwan's recurve men and women's teams can secure a place in Tokyo if they finish among the top eight in Den Bosch, Netherlands.

Both teams appear in good shape based on the results of recent competitions.

Taiwan's recurve women team won a bronze medal at the 2019 Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai earlier this year, while the men's team finished among the top eight in both Shanghai and Antalya.

The third stage of the 2019 Archery World Cup is being held May 20-26 in the coastal city of Antalya.