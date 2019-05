BC-TEN--French Open Results

TEN--French Open Results

PARIS (AP) — Results Sunday from the French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women's Singles

First Round

Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Angelique Kerber (5), Germany, 6-4, 6-2.

Petra Martic (31), Croatia, def. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 6-1, 6-2.