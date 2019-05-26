DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media say government forces have regained control of a northwestern village, just days after losing it to militants.

State TV says troops captured Kfar Nabudah on Sunday from militants, including members of al-Qaida-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.

Government forces first captured Kfar Nabudah on May 8, then lost it on Wednesday. The village is located on the southwestern edge of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Syrian government forces carried out scores of airstrikes, and used barrels bombs and artillery shells to retake the village.

The latest round of violence erupted late last month, wrecking a cease-fire brokered for the area by Russia and Turkey and raising fears of a wider government offensive.