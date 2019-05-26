TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Hsinchu City Government will hold traditional temple festivities at the square in front of the Xiangshan Tianhou Temple (香山天后宮) from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on June 1 to celebrate the completion of a project to improve the temple's square, the Hsinchu City Travel website reported.

The temple, built in 1924, is a Hsinchu's municipal historic building and a religious center for fishermen and residents around the Xiangshan port. It enshrines sea goddess Matsu.

In the past, the square in front of the temple was surfaced with asphalt, which was completely incompatible with the ambience of the old temple.

Therefore, the city government spent a total of NT$20.86 million to resurface the square with slates and move power lines underground to solve the issues of incompatibility and disorderly power lines blocking the façade of the historic building, according to the report.

To celebrate the inauguration of the improved square and landscape, the city especially planned the activities to flash back to temple festivities of old times, the report said.

The activities will include lion dances and puppet shows from local schools, screening of the award-winning hand-drawn, animated film “On Happiness Road,” an area for playing old-fashion pastimes and toys, and a food fair.

(All Hsinchu City Travel website photos)