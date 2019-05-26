  1. Home
Magnitude-8 earthquake strikes north-central Peru

Quake measured at moderate depth of 114 kilometers

By  Associated Press
2019/05/26 16:19
(US Geologic Survey Image)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A large earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 struck north-central Peru early Sunday, the U.S. Geological survey reported.

The quake, at a moderate depth of 114 kilometers (71 miles) struck at 2:41 a.m., 80 kilometers (50 miles) southeast of the village of Lagunas and 158 kilometers (98 miles) east-northeast of the larger town of Yurimaguas.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or of major damage. Earthquakes that are close to the surface generally cause more destruction.

The Peruvian government’s emergency department tweeted that it registered a magnitude of 7.2 for the quake. In the capital, Lima, people ran out of their homes in fear. Power cuts were reported in a number of Amazonian cities.

Earthquakes are frequent in Peru, which lies on the Pacific’s so-called Ring of Fire.
earthquake
Peru
Ring of Fire

