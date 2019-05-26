TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The look of Heart Pond (同心池) in Taipei Neihu’s Baishihu (白石湖) was improved in early-May in a bid to offer even more delightful surroundings to visitors during the summer season.

Taipei City’s Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO) planted Angelonia, the angel flower, at the centerpiece of the pond, Golden Dewdrop on the outer border, and lotus as a fringe for the angel flowers.

The GEO said that, looking from the side of Bishan Temple (碧山巖), the first thing that comes into view is the keel-shaped suspension bridge. The far end of the bridge connects to a walking path, leading visitors to the well-known Heart Pond and the pavilion near the pond.

Many lovebirds and internet beauties have been attracted to check in at the pond, the GEO said, adding that this site has also become a popular place for taking wedding photos in recent years.

The Baishihu area is famous for its strawberries during winter, GEO Slope Conservation Section chief Chen Jian-fan (陳建帆) said. However, in other seasons, there are many flowers to admire in the area, and a walk to visit some of the stores in the area is also a pleasant thing to do, he added.

How to get there:

By car: Take Jinlong Rd. (金龍路), turn to Bishan Rd. (碧山路), follow signs to reach Bishan Temple (碧山巖)

By public transportation: Get off at MRT Neihu Station, take S2 (小2) or S2 Shuttle Bus (小2區間車) , and get off at Bishanyen (碧山巖)

(All Taipei’s Geotechnical Engineering Office photos)