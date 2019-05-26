TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – An accident aboard a Chinese tanker vessel in the Longyan Port (龍眼港) of Shandong resulted in the death of 10, and the hospitalization of 19 people on Saturday afternoon (May 25).

According to reports, a ship official accidentally released carbon dioxide into the area where a team was conducting maintenance operations aboard the Jinhai Xiang (金海翔) at around 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

It is unclear how many of those conducting maintenance on the ship’s fire alert and protection system were crew members of the vessel, and how many were contracted labor hired for the operation while in port.

ET Today reports that the Jinhai Xiang’s third officer has been arrested and that his actions are likely responsible for the death of the workers.

The 19 injured are reportedly recovering in a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The vessel is registered with the Fujian Shipping Company (福建省海運集團有限公司), reports CNA.