|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|49
|194
|32
|66
|.340
|TAnderson ChW
|46
|178
|28
|60
|.337
|Reddick Hou
|46
|165
|23
|55
|.333
|Brantley Hou
|51
|199
|29
|65
|.327
|Devers Bos
|51
|193
|36
|63
|.326
|Andrus Tex
|38
|157
|25
|51
|.325
|LeMahieu NYY
|46
|178
|31
|57
|.320
|Springer Hou
|48
|185
|41
|57
|.308
|Mancini Bal
|49
|194
|34
|59
|.304
|MCabrera Det
|49
|178
|14
|54
|.303
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 6 tied at 13.
|Runs Batted In
Springer, Houston, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 41; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; 6 tied at 34.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3.