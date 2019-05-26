|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Tampa Bay
|30
|19
|.612
|2½
|Boston
|27
|25
|.519
|7
|Toronto
|20
|32
|.385
|14
|Baltimore
|15
|36
|.294
|18½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|35
|16
|.686
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|25
|.510
|9
|Chicago
|23
|28
|.451
|12
|Detroit
|19
|30
|.388
|15
|Kansas City
|17
|33
|.340
|17½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Texas
|25
|23
|.521
|7½
|Oakland
|27
|25
|.519
|7½
|Los Angeles
|22
|28
|.440
|11½
|Seattle
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 4, Boston 3
Colorado 8, Baltimore 6
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Kansas City 3, 1st game
San Diego 19, Toronto 4
Oakland 6, Seattle 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Bauer 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodriguez 4-3) at Houston (Verlander 8-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Covey 0-3) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 9-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-1), 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 3-5) at Oakland (Anderson 5-3), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 1-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 4:07 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.