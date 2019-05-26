TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A senior Taiwanese media commentator, Tang Hsiang-long (唐湘龍), recently shared his views on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) primary process with news media outlet, Now News.

According to the generally pro-Kuomintang (KMT) Tang, former premier and primary challenger William Lai (賴清德) represents a serious threat to the political career of incumbent President Tsai.

Tang believes that Tsai has become an obstinate force in the party, which has caused William Lai’s popularity to spike and increased traction for his primary campaign, reports Now News.

However, Tang also believes that Tsai’s influence over the DPP is hobbling William Lai’s opportunity for a fair shot at the party’s nomination. William Lai “appears very different from other candidates” says Tang, and the current situation seems to be very unfavorable to William Lai, as evidenced by his recent pledge to stand behind Tsai if she can out-perform him in polls against Kaohsiung Mayor, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜).

Lai has also repeatedly pledged support for Tsai if she receives the party nomination through a democratic and transparent nomination process. Tang, viewing Lai as the more popular candidate, says that such pledges amount to “self-harm” on Lai’s part.

Currently, there is growing concern over how the DPP plans to conduct its polling and nomination process. There have been reports in recent days that a proposal from Lai’s supporters to alter the polling process was rejected by the party’s leadership.

This has resulted in calls for a “primary observer group” and renewed calls for Tsai Ing-wen to step aside for Lai, as the pro-Lai camp becomes increasingly worried over a perceived a lack of transparency in the primary process.