BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/26 10:12
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Connecticut 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
New York 0 1 .000 1
Washington 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Las Vegas 0 0 .000 ½
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 ½
Dallas 0 1 .000 1
Phoenix 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 76, Dallas 72

Indiana 81, New York 80

Saturday's Games

Seattle 77, Phoenix 68

Connecticut 84, Washington 69

Minnesota 89, Chicago 71

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled