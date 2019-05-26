BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Connecticut
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Phoenix
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 76, Dallas 72
Indiana 81, New York 80
|Saturday's Games
Seattle 77, Phoenix 68
Connecticut 84, Washington 69
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled