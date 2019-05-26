  1. Home
BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/05/26 07:19
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 49 194 32 66 .340
TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337
Reddick Hou 45 161 23 53 .329
Brantley Hou 50 195 29 64 .328
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
LeMahieu NYY 45 173 31 56 .324
Devers Bos 50 189 35 60 .317
Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308
MCabrera Det 48 173 14 53 .306
Martinez Bos 45 172 28 52 .302
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; 6 tied at 13.

Runs Batted In

Springer, Houston, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 42; DoSantana, Seattle, 41; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Voit, New York, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; 5 tied at 34.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3.