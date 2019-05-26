WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--COPA DEL REY FINAL

SEVILLE, Spain — Valencia beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Copa del Rey final, denying Lionel Messi the chance to lead his team to a fifth consecutive domestic cup title. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN CUP FINAL

BERLIN — Captain Manuel Neuer returned from six weeks out injured to help Bayern Munich complete a domestic double after beating Leipzig 3-0 in the German Cup final. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 540 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--BAYERN-COACH — Despite double, Bayern coach Kovac waiting for assurances. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 270 words, photos.

SOC--SCOTTISH CUP FINAL

GLASGOW, Scotland — Celtic wraps up a domestic treble for an unprecedented third straight season after beating Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final. Immediately afterwards, Celtic offers manager Neil Lennon the job permanently. Lennon says there's "a good chance" he'll accept. SENT: 230 words, photos.

CAR--F1-MONACO GP

MONACO — Exhilarated at the Monaco Grand Prix after clinching a record-extending 85th pole position in fine style, Lewis Hamilton was also quick to dedicate his latest success to friend and mentor Niki Lauda. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-WHAT TO WATCH

PARIS — The AP lets you know what you should watch for during the French Open, including Naomi Osaka's bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam title and Novak Djokovic's try for a fourth in a row. Also: Will Roger Federer's return be successful? How healthy is Serena Williams? By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— Also:

— TEN--FRENCH OPEN-THE CHALLENGERS — A look at younger, less-famous challengers. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 800 words, photos.

Other stories:

— CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA — Carapaz wins Stage 14 to take overall lead. SENT: 260 words, photos.

— GLF--COLONIAL — Na settles for 69, 2-shot Colonial lead over Spieth, Furyk. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 250 words, photos.

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Bronte Law, Nasa Hataoka share lead at Kingsmill. SENT: 330 words.

— GLF--MADE IN DENMARK — Wiesberger comes to life to lead by one shot. SENT: 200 words.

— RGU--LONDON SEVENS — US, Fiji, NZ qualify for Tokyo Olympics. SENT: 300 words.

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Crusaders, Jaguares, Brumbies lead conferences. SENT: 720 words, photos.

