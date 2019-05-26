Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|200
|001
|220—7
|10
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|003
|000—3
|6
|0
Happ, Ottavino (7), Cessa (8) and G.Sanchez; Junis, Barlow (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Maldonado. W_Happ 4-3. L_Barlow 1-1. HRs_New York, Voit (13). Kansas City, Merrifield (7).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|1
|Minnesota
|200
|300
|03x—8
|10
|1
Banuelos, Minaya (5), Fry (7), K.Herrera (8), Marshall (8) and McCann; Gibson, Magill (8), Parker (9) and Astudillo. W_Gibson 5-2. L_Banuelos 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Abreu (13). Minnesota, Adrianza (4).
___
|Seattle
|001
|110
|002—5
|9
|1
|Oakland
|101
|300
|01x—6
|11
|0
Kikuchi, A.Adams (4), Bass (6), Brennan (8) and Narvaez; Fiers, Buchter (7), Trivino (8), Treinen (9) and Phegley. W_Fiers 4-3. L_Kikuchi 3-2. Sv_Treinen (10). HRs_Seattle, Haniger (13), Santana 2 (10). Oakland, Chapman (12).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|120
|432
|250—19
|20
|1
|Toronto
|010
|200
|010—
|4
|4
|0
Quantrill, Maton (7), Wieck (9) and Hedges; Jackson, Pannone (5), Law (6), Rosscup (7), Gaviglio (8), Biagini (8), Maile (9) and Maile, Jansen. W_Quantrill 1-2. L_Jackson 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Hedges (6), Hosmer (8), Kinsler (6), Renfroe 2 (14), Myers 2 (9). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (2), Smoak (9).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|020
|021
|010—6
|14
|0
|Chicago
|010
|410
|02x—8
|11
|0
Mahle, Lorenzen (6), Hughes (8), Wa.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Darvish, Ryan (8), Maples (8), Chatwood (9) and Caratini. W_Maples 1-0. L_Hughes 2-2. Sv_Chatwood (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich (13), Puig (9), Barnhart (5). Chicago, Russell (2), Heyward (7), Almora Jr. (6).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Washington
|000
|500
|00x—5
|7
|0
Alcantara, J.Garcia (6) and Holaday; Corbin and Gomes. W_Corbin 5-2. L_Alcantara 2-5.
___
|Philadelphia
|111
|010
|003—7
|12
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|110—2
|5
|0
Arrieta, Alvarez (9) and Realmuto; Chacin, Houser (6), Guerra (8), Claudio (9) and Grandal. W_Arrieta 5-4. L_Chacin 3-6. HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (13), Hernandez (5), McCutchen (8), Realmuto (8). Milwaukee, Moustakas (13).