TORONTO (AP) — Austin Hedges connected for a grand slam, and the San Diego Padres hit a franchise-record seven home runs to romp past the Toronto Blue Jays 19-4 Saturday for their fifth straight win.

Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe each hit two home runs and Ian Kinsler and Eric Hosmer also homered. The previous team record was six, set in Cincinnati on July 17, 1998.

Hedges hit his first career slam and drove in five runs. Myers went 2 for 2, drove in four and scored four times, and Renfroe had four hits, scored four and drove in three.

Cal Quantrill (1-2), from nearby Port Hope, Ontario, and the son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill, earned his first win in his fourth career start.

Edwin Jackson (0-2) got the loss, allowing seven runs in four innings.

TWINS 8, WHITE SOX 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson struck out nine in seven innings, and the Twins beat the White Sox 8-1 for their 10th win in 11 games.

Gibson (5-2) gave up five hits and walked none. His only blemish was José Abreu's leadoff homer in the fourth inning.

C.J. Cron and Ehire Adrianza each drove in four runs for Minnesota.

White Sox starter Manny Bañuelos (2-4) returned after missing his last turn in the rotation with a sore shoulder. He allowed five runs in four innings.

YANKEES 7, ROYALS 3, GAME 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luke Voit hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning, helping the Yankees earn their sixth consecutive win in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

New York's J.A. Happ (4-3) threw six strong innings, striking out 10. Brett Gardner had three hits and scored twice.

Whit Merrifield hit a tying three-run homer for Kansas City in the sixth. But Voit quickly restored the Yankees' lead when he hit a two-run homer estimated at 470 feet off Scott Barlow (1-1).

CUBS 8, REDS 6

CHICAGO (AP) — Addison Russell homered at Wrigley Field for the first time since he was suspended for violating baseball's domestic violence policy, leading the Cubs to a wild victory.

With the wind blowing out on a warm day at the iconic neighborhood ballpark, Albert Almora Jr. and Jason Heyward also connected to help the NL Central-leading Cubs rebound from their disappointing loss in the series opener Friday. Tyler Chatwood gave Chicago's weary bullpen a lift by working the ninth for his first save since 2017.

Tucker Barnhart, Yasiel Puig and Derek Dietrich homered for the last-place Reds.

Dietrich's 13th homer tied it at 6 in the eighth. But the Cubs went ahead to stay on David Bote's RBI double against Jared Hughes (2-2) in the bottom half.

Dillon Maples (1-0) got two outs for the win.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched a four-hitter for his second career shutout, helping Washington to the victory.

Corbin (5-2) struck out five and walked one. Yan Gomes' three-run double to right field capped a five-run fourth inning for the Nationals.

Harold Ramirez had two of Miami's four hits. Sandy Alcantara (2-5) surrendered five runs — four earned — and six hits in five innings.

