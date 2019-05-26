MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's minister of the environment has presented her resignation to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after receiving criticism for an air flight.

In a letter on her Twitter account, Josefa González-Blanco said Saturday she resigned because she delayed the departure of a flight that had waited for her to start a working trip.

López Obrador, who took office Dec. 1, has promised a government without privileges or corruption.

"There is no justification," the minister of the environment and natural resources said in the letter. "No one should have privileges and one's benefit, even if it is to fulfill one's functions, should not be put above the welfare of the majority."

The delay of the flight for more than half an hour had generated criticism from other passengers and the media.