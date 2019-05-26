  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/26 06:28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 200 001 220—7 10 1
Kansas City 000 003 000—3 6 0

Happ, Ottavino (7), Cessa (8) and G.Sanchez; Junis, Barlow (7), Wi.Peralta (8) and Maldonado. W_Happ 4-3. L_Barlow 1-1. HRs_New York, Voit (13). Kansas City, Merrifield (7).

___

Chicago 000 100 000—1 6 1
Minnesota 200 300 03x—8 10 1

Banuelos, Minaya (5), Fry (7), Herrera (8), Marshall (8) and McCann; Gibson, Magill (8), Parker (9) and Astudillo. W_Gibson 5-2. L_Banuelos 2-4. HRs_Chicago, Abreu (13). Minnesota, Adrianza (4).

___

INTERLEAGUE
San Diego 120 432 250—19 20 1
Toronto 010 200 010— 4 4 0

Quantrill, Maton (7), Wieck (9) and Hedges; Jackson, Pannone (5), Law (6), Rosscup (7), Gaviglio (8), Biagini (8), Maile (9) and Maile, Jansen. W_Quantrill 1-2. L_Jackson 0-2. HRs_San Diego, Hedges (6), Hosmer (8), Kinsler (6), Renfroe 2 (14), Myers 2 (9). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (2), Smoak (9).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 020 021 010—6 14 0
Chicago 010 410 02x—8 11 0

Mahle, Lorenzen (6), Hughes (8), Wa.Peralta (8) and Barnhart; Darvish, Ryan (8), Maples (8), Chatwood (9) and Caratini. W_Maples 1-0. L_Hughes 2-2. Sv_Chatwood (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Dietrich (13), Puig (9), Barnhart (5). Chicago, Russell (2), Heyward (7), Almora Jr. (6).