MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders has held his first home state rally of his 2020 campaign, telling a large crowd on the Vermont Statehouse lawn that his ideas that seemed radical to some in the last presidential election — such as health care for all and raising the minimum wage — are not so radical today.

Sanders told the crowd on Saturday that this is a pivotal moment in American history.

He said the 1% in this country have enormous wealth and power but 99% is a lot bigger.

Vermont Congressman Peter Welch and Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream co-founder Ben Cohen on Saturday touted Sanders' achievements in the state where the independent senator got his political start and praised his consistent message.