Canada's Mark Stone celebrates with Troy Stecher, right, after scoring his side's first goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match
Czech Republic's Radek Faksa falls down on top of Canada's goaltender Matt Murray during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Ca
Canada players celebrate with their goaltender Matt Murray, left, at the end of the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Canada and
Czech Republic's Michal Repik, left, and Canada's Pierre-Luc Dubois get involved in a scuffle during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal matc
Canada's goaltender Matt Murray makes a save against Czech Republic's Tomas Zohorna, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match
Canada's Darnell Nurse celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Canada and Cz
Czech Republic's Radek Faksa, left, challenges Canada's Mark Stone during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Canada and Czech
Finland's Kaapo Kakko, left, collides with Russia's Nikita Zaitsev, right, during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Russia an
Russia's Nikita Gusev skates past Players of Finland celebrating after the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Russia and Finland a
Russia's Yevgeni Dadonov, right, collides with Finland's Juhani Tyrvainen, left, during the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Rus
Players of Finland celebrate after winning the Ice Hockey World Championships semifinal match between Russia and Finland at the Ondrej Nepela Arena in
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Mark Stone scored his tournament-leading eighth goal, Matt Murray made 39 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 on Saturday night to advance to face Finland in the world hockey championship final.
Darnell Nurse, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Kyle Turris and Thomas Chabot also scored for Canada. Tomas Zohorna scored the Czechs.
In the first semifinal, Marko Anttila scored midway through the third period in Finland's 1-0 victory over Russia.
Canada has won eight straight games since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland. The teams last met in the final in 2016 in Moscow, with Canada winning 2-1. The title game is Sunday.