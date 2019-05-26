  1. Home
San Francisco police union calls for chief's resignation

By  Associated Press
2019/05/26 04:41
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The union representing San Francisco police officers is calling for its chief to resign over his handling of the police raid of a freelance journalist's home and office.

Chief William Scott acknowledged Friday that the searches were probably illegal and apologized for the way his department handled the investigation into who leaked a confidential police report to Bryan Carmody.

California's shield law protects journalists from search warrants, and Scott said the paperwork seeking court approval of the raid didn't adequately identify Carmody as a journalist. He blamed department investigators for their "lack of due diligence."

The police union fired back on Saturday, saying Scott ordered the investigation, knew Carmody was a journalist and deceived the sergeant who wrote the search warrant.

Scott has not returned a request for comment.