TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the first time since the end of Japanese occupation in 1945, Taipei City’s prestigious First Girls’ High School (北一女) will have a male principal, the city government announced Saturday (May 25).

In addition, Chen Chih-yuan (陳智源) will also become the first Taiwanese man to run the school, which was founded during the Japanese era in 1904.

The city’s department of education wrapped up the selection process for five high school principals Saturday, and the candidate who emerged for the First Girls’ High School was Chen, currently principal at the Taipei Municipal Heping High School, the Central News Agency reported.

The future 21st principal of the girls’ school, which is located across an intersection from the Presidential Office Building, graduated in physics from National Taiwan Normal University.

The schools’ pupils are popularly known as the “little green ones” due to the color of their uniforms.