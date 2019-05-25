  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese commentator backs ex-Premier Lai for president of Taiwan

President Tsai is too soft on China: Sakurai

  339
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/25 19:28
Ex-Premier William Lai (right) in Japan with commentator Yoshiko Sakurai.

Ex-Premier William Lai (right) in Japan with commentator Yoshiko Sakurai. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A prominent political commentator in Japan said President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should not run for re-election as she had no chance of winning, while also comparing her to disgraced former South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Yoshiko Sakurai wrote in a magazine article that former Premier William Lai (賴清德) would be the most ideal president for Taiwan from Japan’s viewpoint, the Taiwan People News reported Saturday (May 25).

The columnist said she had met Tsai several times, and compared her to Park, described them both as “academic types.” She also accused Tsai of relying too much on the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), appointing its members to key positions such as defense minister, in the hope of appeasing China.

Because Tsai’s economic policies were weak, more and more people in Taiwan were looking to support the KMT even though they knew it would end with being swallowed up by China, Sakurai said.

People needed to show more patience with the economy, but could absolutely not allow Taiwan to be annexed by China, she added.

During Lai’s visit to Japan, the columnist described him as holding no illusions about China, and as having a correct understanding of the international situation, the Taiwan People News reported.

In a magazine article, Sakurai predicted that if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost to the KMT in Taiwan’s January 2020 presidential elections, there would not just be a change of power, but even a change of country, with a transfer from a Taiwan ruled by the Taiwanese to a province controlled by China.

As Tsai has no way of winning the election, she should step back and drop out of the DPP primaries, Sakurai said, and “build a future for the Taiwanese people.”
William Lai
Tsai Ing-wen
2020 presidential election
Taiwan-Japan relations
DPP

RELATED ARTICLES

Polls show Taiwanese public indifferent to Tsai: poll expert Michael You
Polls show Taiwanese public indifferent to Tsai: poll expert Michael You
2019/05/25 15:01
Taiwan changes name of office in the U.S. to Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs
Taiwan changes name of office in the U.S. to Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs
2019/05/25 13:49
Taiwan president thanks TV celebrity Ellen DeGeneres
Taiwan president thanks TV celebrity Ellen DeGeneres
2019/05/25 00:22
Taiwan’s equal marriage momentous, but best seen as Tsai’s final achievement
Taiwan’s equal marriage momentous, but best seen as Tsai’s final achievement
2019/05/24 21:57
Taiwan ex-Premier Lai calls for national conference on climate change
Taiwan ex-Premier Lai calls for national conference on climate change
2019/05/24 20:04