TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), who lost Taipei’s 2018 municipal election to Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), announced on Saturday (May 25) that he is to appeal the result again.

Ting unsuccessfully sought to nullify last year’s election after losing to Ko by a razor-thin margin. He then requested a vote recount, which the Central Election Commission complied with.

The result of the recount showed Ko trumped Ting by 3,567 votes, 313 more than the original count, with Ko grabbing 580,663 ballots.

Ting appealed the result, but his appeal was rejected by the Taipei District Court. He was granted the right to appeal to a higher court.

Ting on Saturday said he has been in discussion with a group of lawyers and now plans to appeal to the High Court.

Courts should guarantee rule by democratic law and act as the guardians of justice, Ting said.

Ting said he feels that Taipei District Court has distorted the justice of the democratic election system, and the judicial system has suffered serious loss in credibility as a consequence.

The former legislator said he can collect enough evidence to prove the Central Election Commission has conducted illegal activity and has made serious mistakes.