  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ting Shou-chung to appeal 2018 Taipei mayoral election result again

Ting will appeal the result of the election, which he lost to Mayor Ko Wen-je, to the High Court

  243
By Ryan Drillsma, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/25 17:51
Ting Shou-chung (丁守中).

Ting Shou-chung (丁守中). (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), who lost Taipei’s 2018 municipal election to Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), announced on Saturday (May 25) that he is to appeal the result again.

Ting unsuccessfully sought to nullify last year’s election after losing to Ko by a razor-thin margin. He then requested a vote recount, which the Central Election Commission complied with.

The result of the recount showed Ko trumped Ting by 3,567 votes, 313 more than the original count, with Ko grabbing 580,663 ballots.

Ting appealed the result, but his appeal was rejected by the Taipei District Court. He was granted the right to appeal to a higher court.

Ting on Saturday said he has been in discussion with a group of lawyers and now plans to appeal to the High Court.

Courts should guarantee rule by democratic law and act as the guardians of justice, Ting said.

Ting said he feels that Taipei District Court has distorted the justice of the democratic election system, and the judicial system has suffered serious loss in credibility as a consequence.

The former legislator said he can collect enough evidence to prove the Central Election Commission has conducted illegal activity and has made serious mistakes.
Ting Shou-chung
Ko Wen-je
mayoral elections
mayoral race

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei Mayor Ko visits Japan to meet with politicians
Taipei Mayor Ko visits Japan to meet with politicians
2019/05/23 11:37
Taipei Mayor Ko talks of corporate culture, digital governance
Taipei Mayor Ko talks of corporate culture, digital governance
2019/05/21 16:14
Taipei wants to host 2030 Asian Games
Taipei wants to host 2030 Asian Games
2019/05/17 14:29
Taipei Mayor tells Japan media he is preparing to run for president
Taipei Mayor tells Japan media he is preparing to run for president
2019/05/15 17:13
KMT candidate loses case against Taipei mayoral election result
KMT candidate loses case against Taipei mayoral election result
2019/05/10 14:38